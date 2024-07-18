Live
- Maha govt staff asks CM to act strongly against trainee IAS officer, warns of stir
- ECB confirms formation of Tier 2 and Tier 3 in new women’s domestic cricket structure
- Car washed away in stream in Eluru district, five occupants stuck in bushes
- ISL: Punjab FC extend contract with Luka Majcen for upcoming season
- Kanwar Yatra: Congress slams ‘name display’ order to eateries as move to boycott Muslims, Dalits
- Sensex, Nifty touch all-time record highs amid renewed IT stock buying
- One killed as four coaches of Dibrugarh Express derail in UP
- Mahindra University Launches School of Design Innovation
- Ratna Bhandar reopened for shifting valuables
- Cambodian PM says landmines, ERWs still pose risk to over 1 mn people
Just In
One killed as four coaches of Dibrugarh Express derail in UP
Highlights
One person was killed after four coaches of the 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district on Thursday.
Gonda: One person was killed after four coaches of the 15904 Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed in Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district on Thursday.
The incident occurred in Pikaura located between Gonda and Jhilahi in the state.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath took stock of the situation and directed the officials to reach the accident spot.
The district administration has rushed a rescue team to the accident site.
It is not clear how many people were injured in the incident.
Meanwhile, top officials of the Railways Department have reached the spot.
Details are awaited.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS