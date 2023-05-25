One man's ego for self-promotion: Congress again attacks PM on new Parliament row

New Delhi: Congress on Thursday once again attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and said 'it is one man's ego for self-promotion' that has denied President Droupadi Murmu her Constitutional privilege to inaugurate the new Parliament House on May 28.



In a tweet, Congress General secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "Yesterday, President Draupadi Murmu inaugurated the country's largest judicial campus at the Jharkhand High Court complex in Ranchi. It is one man's ego and desire for self-promotion that has denied the first Adivasi woman President her Constitutional privilege to inaugurate the new Parliament building in New Delhi on May 28th. Ashoka the Great, Akbar the Great, Modi the Inaugrate."





Yesterday, President Draupadi Murmu inaugurated the country's largest judicial campus at the Jharkhand High Court complex in Ranchi. It is one man's ego and desire for self-promotion that has denied the first Adivasi woman President her Constitutional privilege to inaugurate the… — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) May 25, 2023

Murmu, who is on a visit to Jharkhand on Wednesday, inaugurated the new building of the High Court of Jharkhand at Ranchi.

The fresh potshot by the Congress comes a day after the 19 like-minded parties, including the grand old party, announced to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Modi on May 28.

The opposition parties in a joint statement said, "When the soul of democracy has been sucked out from the Parliament, we find no value in a new building and announce our collective decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building".

A war of words has erupted between the Congress and BJP over the inauguration of New Parliament House by PM Modi on May 28.

The YSRCP and the BJD on Wednesday announced their participation in the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building.

The NDA in a statement slammed the opposition parties saying the decision to boycott the inauguration was a "blatant affront to democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation".