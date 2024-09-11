  • Menu
Onion prices at Rs 58/kg in Delhi

Onion prices at Rs 58/kg in Delhi
New Delhi: Average onion prices in the national capital continue to rule high at Rs 58 per kg on tight supply, the government data showed. Ac cording to the data compiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs, the All-India average price of onion on Tue sday is Rs 49.98 per kg, while the modal price is `50 per kg.

