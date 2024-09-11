Live
- Nine Palestinians killed in Israeli airstrike on Gaza
- CM Kejriwal to be produced today in Delhi court
- Saif Ali Khan Opens Up About His Role in ‘Devara: Part 1’ with Jr NTR
- Trump says he doesn’t care about racial identity of Harris
- Apple reaches $5 billion in iPhone exports from India in April-August period
- Here’s How Amitabh Bachchan Became a Superstar with Salim-Javed’s Iconic Films
- Diego Gomez strikes as Paraguay stun Brazil in World Cup qualifier
- Israel releases footage of Gaza tunnel where six hostages were found dead
- Pawan Kalyan meets Revanth Reddy, hands over Rs 1 crore cheque for CM's relief fund
- Kangana Ranaut Offloads Bandra Bungalow for Rs 32 Crore
Onion prices at Rs 58/kg in Delhi
New Delhi: Average onion prices in the national capital continue to rule high at Rs 58 per kg on tight supply, the government data showed. Ac cording to the data compiled by the Department of Consumer Affairs, the All-India average price of onion on Tue sday is Rs 49.98 per kg, while the modal price is `50 per kg.
