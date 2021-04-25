Online registration must for 18-45 age group

New Delhi: People in the 18-45 age group eligible for coronavirus vaccination from May 1 will need to register online on the Co-WIN platform and seek an appointment to get vaccinated as walk-ins will not be permissible, at least in the beginning of the third phase of the drive. Registration can be done online from April 28.

Walk-in facility, which got a good response in the 60-plus and 45-plus groups, is not being provided as government expects a big jump in the number of vaccinations in the Phase 3 of the drive at a time when supplies are limited, official sources said. The measure is also expected to prevent crowding at vaccination centres.

As the country grapples with the second wave of Covid-19, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday spoke to doctors, healthcare and frontline workers in the latest edition of 'Mann ki Baat'. Modi appealed to citizens not to fall prey to rumours about vaccination and urged every person to get inoculated.

During the 76th episode of his radio programme, the PM urged the people to seek information only through reliable sources regarding the prevailing situation.

Modi said the Centre is "fighting with all its might to support States in fight against coronavirus". Modi said his government is "dedicated to taking forward the efforts of the State governments to tackle the current Covid situation".

The government has given approval for setting up 551 dedicated Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) medical oxygen generation plants inside public health facilities in the country.

"PM has directed that these plants should be made functional as soon as possible. He said that these plants will serve as a major boost to oxygen availability at the district level," a statement by the PMO read.

The plants, to be procured by the Union Ministry of Health, will be set up in identified government hospitals at all district headquarters.

"The basic aim behind establishing PSA oxygen generation plants at Government hospitals in the district headquarters is to further strengthen the public health system and ensure that each of these hospitals has a captive oxygen generation facility. Such an in-house captive oxygen generation facility would address the day to day medical oxygen needs of these hospitals and the district," the statement read.