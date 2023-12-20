Only Nitish Kumar can lead INDIA bloc to victory: JD(U) leader Jama Khan

Patna: A day after the INDIA bloc proposed the name of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge as its prime ministerial candidate for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, JD(U) MLA and Cabinet Minister Jama Khan said that Nitish Kumar was the only person who could lead all the parties.

“Nitish Kumar has all the capabilities of a prime minister. He is a pro-development man and has a great political image. Due to his good image, many people were hoping that his name would be proposed as the prime ministerial candidate of the Opposition parties. If the INDIA bloc contests the Lok Sabha election under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, it will definitely win the election,” Khan said.

Reacting to the statements of BJP leaders who were saying that Nitish Kumar had been cast aside, Khan said, “BJP leaders used to give statements like this. This is not a new issue for us. We know that they use such language against us but we do not react to them. The people of the country will answer them in the Lok Sabha election 2024.”