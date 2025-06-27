Oops! BJP scores self-goal in online poll

New Delhi: Is the world-famous IT cell of India’s ruling party slipping up? Over 70 per cent respondents to an online poll run by the BJP on its official X (Twitter before Elon Musk took over) handle feel the Congress, if it returns to power, will not reimpose Emergency. The BJP’s X handle, @BJP4India, started the poll at 6.53pm on Wednesday, June 25, which marked the anniversary of the Emergency imposed by then prime minister Indira Gandhi on the midnight of June 25, half a century ago.

Till 12.30pm on Thursday, the poll had received 23,756 votes. An overwhelming majority – 70.9 per cent – did not believe the Congress would bring back Emergency if it returned to power; 29.1 per cent did. The Emergency has been a pet issue of the BJP to remind Indians of the suspension of fundamental rights 50 years ago. The Congress has tried to push back on the narrative.