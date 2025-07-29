Op Sindoor debate in Parliament: 'At no stage in talks with US'

New Delhi: There was no call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump between April 22 and June 17, said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in the Lok Sabha on Monday, during the debate on Operation Sindoor.

Jaishankar was addressing questions on the Indian military operation, one of which has been on Trump's claim of intervening and using trade offers for making India and Pakistan reach a ceasefire understanding.

“I want to make two things very clear. One, at no stage in any conversation with the United States was there any linkage with trade and what was going on,” Jaishankar said in Lok Sabha on Monday.

“Secondly, there was no call between the Prime Minister [Modi] and President Trump from the 22nd of April when President Trump called up to convey his sympathy and the 17th of June, when he called up Prime Minister [Modi] in Canada to explain why he could not meet,” Jaishankar added.