Operation Ajay: Fourth Flight Brings 274 Indian Nationals Home From Israel

In the latest development under 'Operation Ajay,' a total of 274 Indian nationals have arrived at Delhi airport on the fourth flight from Israel. Earlier, India's External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar, had shared this significant update on a social media platform (formerly known as Twitter), informing the public that the flight, carrying 274 passengers, had departed from Tel Aviv in the early hours of Sunday. This marked the second flight of the day to transport Indian citizens from Israel to India as part of the ongoing operation.



This operation, aptly named 'Operation Ajay,' was initiated by India in response to the brazen attacks carried out by Hamas militants on Israeli towns. Its primary objective is to facilitate the return of Indian nationals who wish to come back home amid the escalating conflict. The Indian embassy in Israel has been actively engaged in providing assistance to Indian citizens and has established a dedicated helpline to cater to the needs of those in distress.



To further aid in managing the situation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has set up a 24-hour control room to closely monitor the developments and offer vital information and assistance to Indian citizens affected by the ongoing conflict.



Previously, the third flight, carrying 197 Indian nationals, had already touched down in the national capital, marking a continued effort to ensure the safe return of Indian citizens from Israel. The second flight, with 235 Indian nationals on board, landed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi on a Saturday morning, while the first flight, carrying 212 Indian passengers, had arrived in Delhi the previous Friday. This ongoing evacuation operation demonstrates India's commitment to ensuring the well-being and safety of its citizens during these challenging times.

