Oppn raises NEET paper leak issue in LS

New Delhi: Amid a huge row over the NEET-UG paper leak case, the opposition Monday castigated the government with Rahul Gandhi claiming students are convinced the country's entire exam system is a "fraud", even as Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accused the Congress leader and his "cabal" of shedding crocodile tears.

Gandhi led the opposition charge in Lok Sabha on Monday, the first day of the Monsoon Session, saying there is a very serious problem in the country's exam system and Pradhan has not taken responsibility.

