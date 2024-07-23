Live
- Hyderabad: FGG writes to govt on stray menace
- Sri Padarajamutt chief Pontiff visits Tirumala
- HC impleads UGC in PIL to hold LLB, LLM exams before July every year
- RRR shakes hand with Jagan, requests him not to skip House
- Five districts on edge as Godavari flood water rises
- Pushpa Yagam held at Appalayagunta
- Sivanna sails through tough tide against YSRCP
- Godavari flood flows beyond the second warning level at Dowleswaram
- From industrialist to industries minister
- Victory never eluded Vegulla in Mandapet
Oppn raises NEET paper leak issue in LS
New Delhi: Amid a huge row over the NEET-UG paper leak case, the opposition Monday castigated the government with Rahul Gandhi claiming students are convinced the country's entire exam system is a "fraud", even as Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan accused the Congress leader and his "cabal" of shedding crocodile tears.
Gandhi led the opposition charge in Lok Sabha on Monday, the first day of the Monsoon Session, saying there is a very serious problem in the country's exam system and Pradhan has not taken responsibility.
