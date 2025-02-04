Oppn storms Parl over Kumbh stampede

The budget session of Parliament resumed on Monday with chaos and uproar as the Opposition staged loud protests over the Maha Kumbh stampede in Prayagraj, which claimed 30 lives. The Opposition stormed the Well of the House, shouting slogans like “Kumbh pe jawab do”, demanding accountability from the Uttar Pradesh government.

The tragic stampede, which occurred during the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, has sparked outrage across the political spectrum. The Opposition has accused the UP government of concealing the actual number of deaths and failing to provide a comprehensive list of victims. They have also slammed Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for initially refusing to confirm fatalities for several hours after the incident.

Some Opposition MPs went a step further, calling for the Chief Minister’s resignation. Amid the commotion, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged members to maintain order, blaming the Opposition for disrupting proceedings.

“The people of India did not elect you to break tables or raise slogans in Parliament,” he said.

Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also appealed for calm, insisting that the disruptions were preventing the House from functioning effectively. “I have repeatedly requested the Opposition not to disrupt Question Hour. This time is meant for members to question the government, not for sloganeering. The public will ask why you came to Parliament if you are not fulfilling your duty,” Rijiju said.

The ruckus had been anticipated after similar protests on Saturday when Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman was presenting the Union Budget 2025. That day, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his party leaders led demonstrations against the government’s handling of the Kumbh tragedy. After minutes of sloganeering, Yadav and his party MPs staged a symbolic walkout before returning to their seats.

Speaking to reporters before the budget presentation, Yadav had emphasised that the loss of lives at Kumbh was a bigger concern than the economic data in the Budget. “The government is not giving the correct data about the deaths and missing persons. Families are wandering around Kumbh with photographs of their loved ones, searching for them, yet the administration has failed to compile proper information,” he said.

The Opposition’s protests have brought the focus back on to the UP government’s handling of the Kumbh Mela, one of the largest religious gatherings in the world. The tragedy has raised questions about crowd management and safety measures at the event, with critics accusing the administration of negligence.

As the Budget session continues, the Opposition has made it clear that they will not let the issue die down easily. With demands for accountability, transparency, and even resignations, the political fallout of the Prayagraj stampede is likely to dominate Parliament in the coming days.