Opposition alliance INDIA to visit Manipur relief camps on July 29 and 30

New Delhi: The Manipur violence has caused a ruckus from Parliament to the streets. The Manipur issue has enraged opposition groups in both the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. A group of opposition parties from the Grand Alliance India (INDIA) will now visit the hilly region and the valley region in Manipur.

Syed Naseer Hussain, a Congress MP, stated that on July 29 and 30, an alliance of opposition parties would visit violence-affected relief camps in Manipur. It will consist of 21 MPs from 16 different parties. The delegation's leaders will assess the situation and talk to the victims.

Hussain further stated, "We will send a message to the people of Manipur that we stand with them." We will do everything in our capability to restore peace in that region.

The India Alliance MPs will also meet the Governor on July 30 at 10 a.m."

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Gaurav Gogoi, K Suresh, and Phulo Devi Netam of the Congress, Anil Prasad Hegde and Rajiv Ranjan of the JDU, Sushmita Dev of the TMC, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi of the DMK, and Sandosh Kumar P from the CPI, AA Rahim from CPI(M).

PP Mohd Faizal from NCP, ET Mohd Basheer from IUML, NK Premchandran from RSP, Sushil Gupta from AAP, Arvind Sawant from Shiv Sena, D Ravikumar and Thiru Thol Thirumavalavan from VCK, Jayant Singh from RLD, Javed Ali Khan from SP and Mahua Maji from JMM.

On the other hand,the CBI has also accelerated its investigation into the viral video case in Manipur. The procedure of apprehending the accused has already begun. In the Supreme Court, the Central Government stated that the investigation into the women's video case had been handed over to the CBI. In the case, a total of 6 FIRs have been filed.







