Opposition committed to staying in oppn benches

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit out at the Congress, asserting that inflation consistently follows whenever the grand old party assumes power.

He also said that the party wants to “cancel” everything including Atmanirbhar Bharat, Vande Bharat, Central Vista, etc. Replying to the discussion on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s address in the Lok Sabha, he exuded confidence that “India will become the third largest economy in BJP’s third-term”.

The Prime Minsiter stated that in the upcoming term, “the BJP is poised to secure 370 seats, while the NDA is expected to achieve a total of 405 seats,” adding that he has “immense faith in the people of our nation.”

Modi also alleged that the Congress party prevented its young generation from rising through the ranks. “We need a trustworthy opposition in the country,” he added. Taking a jibe at the Congress, he said, “Kharge has shifted from one house to another, and Ghulam Azad has switched parties. All of this is due to dynastic politics. Now, the time has come to close their shop.”

He added that he “appreciates” the opposition’s commitment to their promises.

“They have pledged to stay outside the Parliament. Your dedicated efforts are recognised, and I assure you that the people, who are the embodiment of divine will, will determine your position,” he added.