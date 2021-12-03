Opposition has more than votes than ruling party, needs to come together, says Shiv Sena MP

After West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's 'there is no UPA' remark, Shiv Sena MP Arvind Sawant on Friday stated that all opposition parties need to come together as they have more votes than the ruling party. Speaking to ANI, Sawant said, "If we want to come together against the ruling party, then we have to take along everyone together. It will not be good if any party does not want to join hands with the Opposition against the ruling party because the total number of votes of all the Opposition parties is more than the votes of the ruling party."

"All the parties work with their own ideologies. Everyone wants to grow their party, except Shiv Sena because Balasaheb Thackeray walked with an ideology of Hindutva," he added. Meanwhile, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said, "It is true that the Congress party has weakened today. But it is also true that it was the biggest political party in the country. Even today also, they are in power in some states."

These remarks came after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said "What is UPA? There is no UPA," after meeting with Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar. The TMC chief's statement on the UPA was made during her three-day visit to Maharashtra's capital city during which she met leaders of the NCP and Shiv Sena.



