Opposition INDIA bloc to finalise strategy for special Parliament session strategy

Mumbai: Sharpening their knives, top leaders of the INDIA block will meet on Wednesday in New Delhi to finalise the strategy for the upcoming five-day Special Session of Parliament opening on next Monday, party leaders said.

The meeting has been convened at the residence of Nationalist Congress Party President Sharad Pawar and senior leaders of various INDIA parties will attend.

NCP chief spokesperson Mahesh Tapase said here that so far the government has not revealed the agenda for the special session of parliament and there is a lot of wild speculation in the media and political circles on what is the real purpose of the whole exercise.

"The Opposition parties will speak strongly on any issue that the government seeks to push through in the special session and top leaders like Pawar, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and others will lead the charge," he said.

The meeting would also discuss the INDIA Election Strategy for 2024 elections with 14 leaders from different parties joining the deliberations along with Pawar. Among those likely to attend the meeting at Pawar’s residence are: K. C. Venugopal (Congress), T. R. Baalu (DMK), Hemant Soren (JMM), Sanjay Raut (Shiv Sena-UBT), Tejashwi Yadav (RJD), Abhishek Banerjee (Trinamool Congress), Raghav Chaddha (AAP), Javed Ali Khan (SP), Lalan Singh (JD-U), D. Raja (CPI), Omar Abdullah (NC), Mehbooba Mufti (PDP) and a represenative of the CPI-M.

This election strategy panel was finalised at the Mumbai INDIA conclave 3, held here on August 31-September 1, along with other key committees in a bid to take on the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.