Opposition MLA Calls For Caste Survey In Kerala Assembly Session

An MLA from the opposition in Kerala has urged the state government to conduct a caste survey during the ongoing Assembly session. MK Muneer, representing the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), emphasized the constitutional provision for a socio-economic caste census under the 105th Constitutional Amendment Act. He criticized the Kerala government, led by Pinarayi Vijayan, for awaiting the Centre's initiative on a caste census, suggesting that the state should take the lead.

Muneer advocated for an all-encompassing survey covering various classes, not singling out a particular community. He stressed the importance of evaluating caste, financial status, and job opportunities to comprehensively understand the socio-economic landscape of all castes in the state.

Expressing a need for transparency on the government's stance, Muneer mentioned the caste census carried out in Bihar under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's collaboration with the Congress. However, he noted a perceived shift in priorities since Nitish Kumar aligned with the BJP.

While the 15th Kerala Assembly's 10th session is ongoing, the IUML MLA's call for a caste census adds to the broader discussion on the topic. Despite the demand, the Kerala government recently informed the Supreme Court that it has no intentions of conducting a caste survey in the state. This development comes in the wake of Bihar's public release of its caste-based survey ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, revealing OBCs constitute 63% of the state's population.