Opposition Protests During President Murmu's Address Over Manipur Violence, NEET Paper Leak, And New Criminal Laws

Opposition parties voiced their discontent against the Centre during President Droupadi Murmu’s joint address to both Houses of Parliament on Thursday, focusing on issues such as the Manipur violence, the NEET paper leak, and the new criminal laws set to be implemented in July.

MPs gathered for President Droupadi Murmu’s address in New Delhi on Thursday. (ANI Photo)

“The world is witness to the fact that the people of India have elected a stable government with a clear majority for the third consecutive term. This has happened after six decades,” President Murmu stated.

The opposition interrupted with slogans, particularly when the President mentioned the Emergency.

“Emergency was the biggest and darkest chapter of direct attack on the Constitution. The entire country plunged into chaos during the Emergency, but our nation emerged victorious against such unconstitutional powers,” President Murmu said.

Further slogans were raised when the President addressed the NEET exam controversy.

“Sanctity and transparency are essential in government recruitments and examinations. Cases of paper leaks and irregularities are being investigated at a high level to ensure accountability. We must rise above partisan politics,” she emphasized.

The opposition also protested when the President discussed the government’s efforts to repeal AFSPA in certain disputed areas and resolve other conflicts through agreements.