OPS kicks up row with claim of Rs. 2 crore loan to Jayalalithaa

Chennai: Ousted AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam (OPS) has kicked up a row with his claim that he had loaned Rs.2 crore to late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

OPS claimed that Jayalalithaa sought Rs. 2 crore from him and he gave her the money from the party fund.

“Amma said she was facing multiple cases and had to pay cash to a few people,” OPS said, adding that she repaid the loan within a month.

His claim has evoked strong reaction from the AIADMK and party General Secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami (EPS) called OPS’ statement “disgraceful.”

OPS reiterated on Wednesday that Jayalalithaa had sought the money from the party fund. He said since he was the AIADMK Treasurer at that time, he gave the money from the party fund and she promptly repaid it.

He claimed that this transaction was recorded in the party’s financial documents.

Meanwhile, the tussle between EPS and OPS continues. Both the leaders accused each other of wrongdoing and each predicted that the other would land in jail soon.

EPS slammed OPS for making baseless allegations and dared him to reveal the “secrets.”

"He is making baseless accusations against me as he is getting ready to go to jail,” said the AIADMK General Secretary. He predicted that a case against OPS would come up soon in court and he would be sent to jail. He was reacting to OPS’ claim that EPS’ alleged misdeeds during his tenure as Chief Minister would land him in prison if he divulged everything.

“Panneerselvam amassed property in his family's name. I know everything because I have been the Chief Minister. He is attempting to escape by leveling charges at me. But he can't," said EPS.

OPS, who was Deputy Chief Minister when EPS was the Chief Minister, had said that if he revealed what happened during the AIADMK regime under EPS, the former Chief Minister would have to go to Tihar Jail.

When it was pointed out by mediapersons that OPS would also face the same charges of wrongdoings because he was the Deputy Chief Minister at that time, OPS claimed that EPS misused his special powers as the Chief Minister and indulged in wrongdoings.