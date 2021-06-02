Optimise Media, India Operations Hires Nitin Sabharwal as Chief Operating Officer

Optimise Media India, the Indian Subsidiary of Optimise Media UK, has hired Nitin Sabharwal as COO, India Operations. Mr. Sabharwal will take care of innovation, new product ideation in performance marketing for advertisers, and create new business verticals for the organization. The idea of hiring him is to gain from his experience into new markets and product lineups with a view to ensure that Optimize media sets itself up for the future in the Indian digital marketing ecosystem.

Sabharwal brings over 25 years of experience leading large teams and building innovative solutions for performance marketing-led advertisers. His ROI driven product introduction in the performance marketing space over the years has delivered an exponential performance for the advertiser by improving ROAS & accountability. He has earlier worked with SVG Media, a performance marketing company acquired by Dentsu International, for over seven years. Sabharwal has been associated with performance marketing for over 15 years in India and was part of the initial team of DGM India, India's first performance marketing network.



Commenting On Nitin's joining, LD Sharma, India Managing Director, Optimise Media said, "Nitin is a veteran in the Affiliate and Digital Performance Industry in India and has been instrumental in setting up the whole ecosystem in India with I and others. As digital spends keep on increasing, it is important that we are able to provide better ROI to our clients for every penny that we spend for them and Nitin knows this very well."



Speaking on his appointment, Richard Symes (Global CEO, Optimise Media) said, "I'm delighted to welcome Nitin to Optimise India. Nitin comes with a wealth of experience managing large performance campaigns and we are excited about the value he will bring to the business and benefits to our clients in India."



Shaan Raza, Dy. Managing Director, Optimise Media, India Business said, "I am very excited to welcome Nitin to Optimise India. He has got the right talent, experience & knowledge to provide clients with the perfect digital performance recipe they have been looking for years. Nitin's extensive digital marketing background and business development skills should help Optimise India strengthen Client partnerships, develop strategic alliances and expand our presence. I strongly believe that his strong leadership skills and rich experience will help Optimise in fulfilling its objective of providing cost-efficient and transparent digital performance marketing services to advertisers."





