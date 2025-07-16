Organised murder by system: Rahul

Bhubaneswar: Attacking the ruling BJP in Odisha over the death of the college student who set herself on fire, Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday alleged it was nothing less than an “organised murder by the system”. Rahul alleged that those who were supposed to protect her kept “breaking her”.

“The death of a daughter fighting for justice in Odisha is nothing less than a murder by the BJP’s system. That brave student raised her voice against sexual harassment - but instead of delivering justice, she was threatened, tormented and repeatedly humiliated,” he alleged in a post on X.

“Those who were supposed to protect her kept breaking her. As always, the BJP’s system continued to shield the accused and forced an innocent daughter to set herself on fire,” he alleged. Rahul claimed the girl’s death was not suicide, it was an organised murder by the system. “Modi ji, whether in Odisha or Manipur - the daughters of the nation are burning, breaking, and dying. And you? You remain silent,” he said.

“The country doesn’t need your silence; it needs answers. India’s daughters need safety and justice,” he added.