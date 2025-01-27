Live
Just In
Ornaments worth Rs 50L looted from Niranjan’s house
An unidentified miscreant has reportedly decamped with ornaments and cash to the tune of over Rs 50 lakh from the house of former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik in Bhubaneswar during the intervening night of January 25 and 26
Bhubaneswar: An unidentified miscreant has reportedly decamped with ornaments and cash to the tune of over Rs 50 lakh from the house of former Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Niranjan Patnaik in Bhubaneswar during the intervening night of January 25 and 26. Police have initiated a probe into the incident on the basis of a complaint lodged by Niranjan’s son Devajyoti.
“A miscreant committed theft in the residence of ex-president OPCC and former minister Niranjan Patnaik in Nayapalli police station area of the city last night. None was present at the 3rd floor when the incident took place. Upon being informed, our police team reached the spot and started an investigation. We have also visited the spot and we have been investigating the matter professionally.
I think we have fetched some important clues and we will solve the case at the earliest,” said Bhubaneswar DCP Pinak Mishra.
Meanwhile, Niranjan said the crime was committed by a professional looter who must have made a foolproof plan before the incident. As per the complaint, the miscreant has decamped with ornaments worth Rs 50 lakh and cash to the tune of Rs 2.50 lakh from the third floor of the building.