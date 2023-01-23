OSDMA bags Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar

Bhubaneswar: Odisha State Disaster Management Authority and Lunglei Fire Station in Mizoram have been selected for a Central award for their excellent work in disaster management in the institutional category, the Union Home Ministry announced on Monday.

Narendra Modi government has instituted an annual award, called Subhash Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskar, to recognise and honour the invaluable contribution and selfless service rendered by individuals and organisations in India in the field of disaster management.

For 2023, Odisha State Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) and Lunglei Fire Station (LFS) in Mizoram have been selected for the award in the institutional category, according to a statement issued by the Home Ministry.

The award is announced every year on January 23 on the birth anniversary of the freedom fighter.The award carries a cash prize of Rs 51 lakh and a certificate in case of an institution and Rs 5 lakh and a certificate in case of an individual.

Under the guidance of Home Minister Amit Shah, the country has significantly improved the disaster management practices, preparedness, mitigation and response mechanisms resulting in significant reduction in casualties during natural calamities.

For the award for 2023, nominations were solicited from July 1, 2022.As many as 274 valid nominations were received from institutions and individuals, the statement said.

Odisha State Disaster Management Authority was established in 1999 in the aftermath of the Super Cyclone.

The OSDMA embarked on multiple initiatives, including raising of the Odisha Disaster Response Action Force (ODRAF), Multi-hazard Early Warning Service (MHEWS) framework, and a cutting-edge technology-enabled web/smartphone-based platform called ''SATARK'' (System for Assessing, Tracking, and Alerting Disaster Risk Information based on Dynamic Risk Knowledge).

The OSDMA provided effective response during various cyclones such as Hudhud (2014), Fani (2019), Amphan (2020) and Odisha floods (2020), the statement said.

The OSDMA conducted disaster preparedness initiatives in building community resilience in 381 tsunami-prone villages and wards and 879 multi-purpose cyclone and flood shelters located within 1.5 km from coastline.

The Lunglei Fire Station responded efficiently and effectively to a massive forest fire which was reported on April 24, 2021 in the uninhabited forest areas that surrounded Lunglei town and spread to more than 10 village council areas.

The Lunglei Fire Station personnel, assisted by locals, worked continuously for more than 32 hours during which they motivated and provided on-the-spot training to residents.

Due to the valiant, brazen and prompt efforts of fire and emergency staff in the putting out the flames, there was no loss of life and property and the spread of fire to other parts of the State was prevented, the statement said.