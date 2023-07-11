Our stand has been vindicated: Cong on SC verdict against ED director's extension

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday said the Supreme Court verdict against the third extension to Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra is a vindication of its stand and a slap on the face of the government.

The party claimed that it has now become clear how the government is "misusing" agencies to target the opposition leaders and destabilise elected governments in non-BJP-ruled states. Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said his party has maintained from the beginning that the extension of tenure of the ED director is "totally illegal". "The Congress party's stand has been vindicated. The government has been exposed today," he said.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday held as illegal the third extension granted to the Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra and curtailed his extended tenure to July 31. The 1984-batch IRS officer was otherwise to remain in office till November 18, 2023. It, however, affirmed the amendments of the Central Vigilance Commission Act, and the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act to extend the tenure of ED director for a maximum of five years.

A bench of Justices BR Gavai, Vikram Nath and Sanjay Karol said in view of the peer review being conducted by the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) this year and to enable a smooth transition, Mishra's tenure will be till July 31. "The motive was to extend the term of the ED director through illegal means. This (SC order) is actually a clear slap on the face of the government," Venugopal told reporters.

Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala, who had filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the extension of tenure, said the apex court also needs to reconsider the decision upholding the validity of the law on extension of tenure of ED and CBI directors