Live
- Influential OBC face Saini takes oath as Haryana CM with five Cabinet colleagues
- 'Fisheries crucial for food security and livelihood'
- India's retail inflation eases to 4-month low of 5.09 per cent in January
- Imran barred from holding meetings inside Adiala Jail for two weeks
- Out of LS race, sitting Kerala MP Prathapan appinted as KPCC working president
- PMs Modi, Sunak agree to work for early conclusion of FTA
- Over 2.12 cr families have access to pure drinking water in UP now: CM Yogi
- US Rocket Lab launches Japanese radar-imaging satellite into orbit
- Energise Your Sehri with Nutrient-rich Foods
- No Smoking Day 2024: Insights, Background, and Tips for Quitting
Just In
Out of LS race, sitting Kerala MP Prathapan appinted as KPCC working president
The sitting Congress MP from Trissur in Kerala, T.N. Prathapan, who at the last moment decided not to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, was on Tuesday appointed as the Working President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).
Thiruvananthapuram : The sitting Congress MP from Trissur in Kerala, T.N. Prathapan, who at the last moment decided not to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, was on Tuesday appointed as the Working President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).
A communication in this regard came on Tuesday evening from AICC General Secretary (Organisation), K.C. Venugopal.
Prathapan (64), who had earlier expressed his desire not to be fielded for the Lok Sabha polls, was asked to contest the elections and had even printed posters besides commencing his poll campaign.
But at the last moment, sitting Congress MP from the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency, K. Muraleedharan, was asked by the party high command to contest from Trissur, with Prathapan making way for him.
A three-time legislator, Prathapan returned to contest the Trissur Lok Sabha seat in 2019 after a three-year absence, and went on to win by a margin of over 93,000 votes.