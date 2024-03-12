Out of LS race, sitting Kerala MP Prathapan appinted as KPCC working president

Thiruvananthapuram : The sitting Congress MP from Trissur in Kerala, T.N. Prathapan, who at the last moment decided not to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, was on Tuesday appointed as the Working President of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

A communication in this regard came on Tuesday evening from AICC General Secretary (Organisation), K.C. Venugopal.



Prathapan (64), who had earlier expressed his desire not to be fielded for the Lok Sabha polls, was asked to contest the elections and had even printed posters besides commencing his poll campaign.



But at the last moment, sitting Congress MP from the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency, K. Muraleedharan, was asked by the party high command to contest from Trissur, with Prathapan making way for him.



A three-time legislator, Prathapan returned to contest the Trissur Lok Sabha seat in 2019 after a three-year absence, and went on to win by a margin of over 93,000 votes.

