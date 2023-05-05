Outcry against roadshows

Bengaluru: The BJP has decided to split Prime Minister Narendra Modi's eight-hour scheduled roadshow on Saturday for two days, following concerns expressed by Bengalureans over difficulties that they will face due to such a day-long programme.



Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said the PM would now hold a roadshow on two days - on Saturday from 10 am to 1.30 pm , and from 10 am to 2.30 pm the next day.

Karnataka votes on May 10. May 8 is the last day for campaigning and the votes would be counted on May 13.

The party had on Wednesday said Modi would hold a 36.6 km roadshow here on Saturday, covering a distance of 10.1 km from 11 am to 1 pm, and 26.5 km from 4 pm to 10 pm. "The public has expressed that it will be a problem if the road-show is held for the entire day. So, we have respected their feeling and spread it over two days", Karandlaje told reporters on Thursday.

Party leaders said the roadshows on May 6 and 7 would pass through 19 of the total 28 Assembly constituencies in the city.