Live
- Lunar Eclipse 2023: Chandra Grahan city-wise timings in India
- Wrestlers' protest: Cong slams Anurag Thakur, questions govt's morality
- Tension grips at Gandhi Bhavan as Bajrang Dal activists protest against Karnataka Congress manifesto
- School In Telangana Is A Perfect Exmaple Of Truly A Centre Of Excellence
- Watch The Trending Video Of A Swiggy Delivery Agent Wholeheartedly Supporting RCB
- No Justification For Terrorism, Says Jaishankar At SCO Meet In Goa
- YS Jagan deposits YSR Kalyanamastu and Shaadi Tofa funds, says it will help poor to pursue studies
- Vijay Sales Apple Days Sale: Great offers on Apple products till 7 May 2023
- Cannes 2023: Here Is The List Of Jury Of This Most-Awaited International Film Festival
- WhatsApp update: Polls allow users to caption photos while sharing
Outcry against roadshows
BJP decides to stagger PM's roadshow in Bengaluru
Bengaluru: The BJP has decided to split Prime Minister Narendra Modi's eight-hour scheduled roadshow on Saturday for two days, following concerns expressed by Bengalureans over difficulties that they will face due to such a day-long programme.
Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje said the PM would now hold a roadshow on two days - on Saturday from 10 am to 1.30 pm , and from 10 am to 2.30 pm the next day.
Karnataka votes on May 10. May 8 is the last day for campaigning and the votes would be counted on May 13.
The party had on Wednesday said Modi would hold a 36.6 km roadshow here on Saturday, covering a distance of 10.1 km from 11 am to 1 pm, and 26.5 km from 4 pm to 10 pm. "The public has expressed that it will be a problem if the road-show is held for the entire day. So, we have respected their feeling and spread it over two days", Karandlaje told reporters on Thursday.
Party leaders said the roadshows on May 6 and 7 would pass through 19 of the total 28 Assembly constituencies in the city.