  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > National

Over 100 mm rainfall at 6 places in Odisha

Over 100 mm rainfall at 6 places in Odisha
x
Highlights

Several places in Odisha received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours under the influence of a low pressure over Bay of Bengal.

Bhubaneswar: Several places in Odisha received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours under the influence of a low pressure over Bay of Bengal. The Meteorological centre has issued yellow warning of light to moderate rain with thundershowers and lightning in 18 districts of Odisha, including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, on Friday.

The local weather office said extremely heavy rainfall was recorded at Telkoi in Keonjhar district (182.6 mm), Banki in Cuttack district (182 mm), Gudvella in Balangir district (139.8 mm), Pipili in Puri district (122 mm), Champua in Keonjhar district (120.6 mm) and Deogaon in Balangir district (107 mm). Khurda town received 88 mm rainfall followed by Hirakud (87.8), Nabarangpur (81), Keonjhar (70.6), Puri (69.6), Bhubaneswar (63.8) and Titlagarh (60.8) till 8.30 am on Friday.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X