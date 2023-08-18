Over 100 mm rainfall at 6 places in Odisha

Live
Just In
Several places in Odisha received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours under the influence of a low pressure over Bay of Bengal.
Bhubaneswar: Several places in Odisha received heavy rainfall in the last 24 hours under the influence of a low pressure over Bay of Bengal. The Meteorological centre has issued yellow warning of light to moderate rain with thundershowers and lightning in 18 districts of Odisha, including Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, on Friday.
The local weather office said extremely heavy rainfall was recorded at Telkoi in Keonjhar district (182.6 mm), Banki in Cuttack district (182 mm), Gudvella in Balangir district (139.8 mm), Pipili in Puri district (122 mm), Champua in Keonjhar district (120.6 mm) and Deogaon in Balangir district (107 mm). Khurda town received 88 mm rainfall followed by Hirakud (87.8), Nabarangpur (81), Keonjhar (70.6), Puri (69.6), Bhubaneswar (63.8) and Titlagarh (60.8) till 8.30 am on Friday.