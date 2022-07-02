Over 11,000 pilgrims perform Amarnath Yatra, another batch of 6,113 leaves for valley

Jammu: More than 11,000 pilgrims have performed this year's Amarnath Yatra so far, as another batch of 6,113 worshippers on Saturday moved from the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in Jammu towards the valley.

"Over 11,000 yatris had darshan inside the holy cave shrine so far, while 23,214 others have moved towards the valley since the pilgrimage started on Thursday," officials here said.

Saturday's batch moved in two escorted convoys towards Baltal and Pahalgam base camps.

"Of these, 1,940 are going to Baltal while 4,173 are going to Pahalgam," the officials said.

This year's pilgrimage to the cave shrine comes after a hiatus of three years.

The yatra in 2019 was cut short ahead of the abrogation of Article 370, while it remained suspended in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The pilgrimage will conclude on August 11 on Shravan Purnima coinciding with the Raksha Bandhan festival.