Over 18% voting as glitches in 75 EVMs hassle Bihar voters

Patna: Even as the Election Commission said that 18.48 per cent polling was recorded till 11 am during the first phase of Bihar Assembly elections in 71 constituencies on Wednesday, voters in some districts faced inconvenience due to technical glitches in EVMs.

Voters waited in queues of over an hour and some even returned home without casting votes as technical snags affected the functioning of over 75 EVMs or VVPATs in Munger, Arwal, Gaya and Nawada districts.

Voters in Gaya, Jahanabad, Aurangabad, Jamui, Bhabhua, Sasaram, Baka, Kaimur also complained of technical and other errors in EVMs.

Due to this, polling started late by 30 minutes to 2 hours at several places.

In Munger, technical glitches in Electronic Voting Machines or EVMS were reported in polling booths 165 and 231. The polling agents at these booths claimed that one EVM had the name of RJD candidate but the party poll symbol was missing.

Besides, similar glitches were reported at polling booths in Bihiya village in Bhojpur district, booth number 245 in Rohtas district, Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trail machine at booth number 26.

As per Election Commission data, Rohtas district has so far registered 15.87 per cent voting, Arwal 14.81 per cent, Jahanabad 11.41 per cent, Aurangabad 19.71 per cent, Gaya 19.10 per cent, Nawada 23.42 per cent, Bhagalpur 23.1 per cent, Banka 22.58 per cent, Munger 15.2 per cent, Lakhisarai 26.76 per cent, Shekhpura 17.31 per cent, Patna 18.97 per cent, Bhojpur 16.21 per cent, and Buxar 19.10 per cent.