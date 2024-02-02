Live
Just In
Over 200 BJP, AAP workers detained during protest in Delhi
Over 200 BJP and AAP workers were detained on Friday while they were marching towards each other's party offices at Deen Dayal Upadhyay Marg.
According to police, at 2 pm, around 150 workers of AAP and about 60 BJP workers were detained.
"They have been taken to different police stations," said a senior police official.
Two units of paramilitary forces, consisting of female staff and personnel from Delhi Police, were stationed at DDU Marg equipped with anti-riot gear.
An official said that a large number of personnel were positioned in the vicinity of ITO and DDU Marg. The police officers were equipped with batons to manage and control the protesters.
While AAP is protesting over alleged rigging in Chandigarh Municipal Corporation's mayoral elections, the BJP is protesting against the alleged corruption by the Kejriwal government.