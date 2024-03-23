Over 200 universities registered for CUET-UG this year, number increasing: UGC chairman

New Delhi: UGC chairman M Jagadesh Kumar on Saturday said more than 200 universities and institutions have registered for CUET-UG and the number is still increasing.

The 200 varsities, including 46 Central universities, 36 State universities, 20 Deemed, 105 Private Universities and six Government Institutions, have registered to utilise CUET-UG scores for admission into their undergraduate programmes.

The Ministry of Education and UGC have mandated the National Testing Agency to conduct the Common University Entrance Test (CUET (UG)-2024) for admission into Undergraduate Programmes in Central Universities and other participating Universities, Institutions, Organisations and Autonomous Colleges.

UGC chairman said that the CUET (UG)-2024 provides a single window opportunity to students seeking admission in any of the Central Universities (CUs) or other participating organisations (including State Universities, Deemed and Private Universities) across the Country. The list of Universities is dynamic, and more universities are joining the test.

Information about the eligibility, scheme of examination, examination fee and list of participating universities is mentioned in the Information Bulletin on the website of NTA exam.

Kumar said that the application of CUET (UG) - 2024 was launched on the website exams.nta.ac.in/CUET-UG/ on February 27 and is closing on March 26.

All eligible candidates are encouraged to apply for CUET (UG) - 2024 as soon as possible to avoid the last-minute rush, he added.