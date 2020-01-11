Over 300 terrorists at PoK waiting to enter India
Highlights
New Delhi : An approximate 300 terrorists, including some from Afghanistan, are being trained at launchpads in Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir (PoK), reveals an intelligence input shared with the government just three months after Indian Army killed 6-10 Pakistani terrorists and soldiers in the region's Neelam Valley in a major artillery counter-offensive, targeting four such terror launchpads.
The latest intelligence report mentions that around 40-50 terror launchpads are currently functional in PoK and are being facilitated by ISI.
