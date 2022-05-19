Over 50 govt heads to attend WEF summit

New Delhi/Davos: More than 50 heads of government are expected to attend the annual meeting of the World Economic Forum in the Swiss ski resort town of Davos next week where they will discuss geo-economic challenges impacting a multipolar world.

The World Economic Forum (WEF) said the Annual Meeting 2022 during May 22-26 in Davos, Switzerland will focus on 'history at a turning point', the theme of the summit. The issues to be discussed include government policies and business strategies against a backdrop of the global pandemic, and the war in Ukraine and geo-economic challenges.