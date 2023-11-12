Live
Over 600 permanent teachers to be appointed in colleges affiliated to DU
Over 600 permanent teachers will be appointed in the colleges affiliated to Delhi University -- the process which has been going on for the last one and a half years.
The colleges where permanent appointments were made earlier began issuing advertisements to fill the vacancies in the second round.
According to a source, a total of 1,282 posts are to be filled here under the OBC quota, adding that around 50 per cent of the colleges affiliated to DU have already made appointments in the second phase.
Hansraj Suman, a professor, said that colleges like Swami Shraddhanand College and Atmaram Sanatan Dharma have issued advertisements to fill the posts in the second tranche of the OBC quota.
The Vice Chancellor has also been urged to issue a circular to the principals of the colleges regarding filling these posts as soon as possible.
Prof Suman has said that orders were given earlier also to appoint the teachers in the second phase.