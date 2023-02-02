Over promise, under deliver: Congress dig at govt

New Delhi: Hitting out at the government, the Congress on Wednesday said the actual expenditure was substantially lower than budgeted last year, and alleged that this was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's strategy of headline management -- "over promise, under deliver".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said last year's budget drew applause for allocation towards agriculture, health, education, MGNREGA and welfare of SCs, but "today the reality is evident".





Last year's Budget drew applause for allocation towards agriculture, health, education, MGNREGA & welfare of SCs. Today the reality is evident. Actual expenditure is substantially LOWER than budgeted. This is Modi's OPUD strategy of headline management—Over Promise, Under Deliver — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) February 1, 2023

"Actual expenditure is substantially LOWER than budgeted. This is Modi's OPUD strategy of headline management—Over Promise, Under Deliver," he said in a tweet.