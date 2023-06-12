Live
Padma winners would receive Rs 10,000 per month, CM Khattar
Highlights
New Delhi: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar declared a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 for each Padma awardee in the state on Monday. Apart from that, they will be able to travel for free on government buses."
Earlier today, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar met the people of Ward No. 16, Karnal, his assembly seat. Previously, in January, the national government honoured a total of 106 Padma awardees across all categories.
These Categories include arts, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports and civil service. Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri are the three types of Padma Awards.
