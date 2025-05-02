Pahalgam Attack: Terrorists still hiding in South Kashmir says NIA

New Delhi: Days after the Pahalgam terror attack in Kashmir, which left 26 persons dead, the four terrorists who carried out the massacre are likely still hiding in the area despite the massive manhunt to track them down, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) said.

According to NIA sleuths, the terrorists have been able to evade capture for so long is perhaps because they may be “self-reliant” or carrying provisions. This enables them to stay hidden in dense forests for days and evade detection by security forces. The very fact that the terrorists don’t have to leave the areas for daily supplies brings to the fore the need for external logistical support, which is most probably being provided by Pakistan. India has repeatedly accused Pakistan of being involved in the Pahalgam terror attack, an allegation which the neighbouring country has denied.

According to NIA sources, the perpetrators of the massacre were present in the Baisaran Valley, a tourist destination near Pahalgam, at least 48 hours earlier. Overground workers (OGW) interrogated by the NIA revealed that the terrorists had recced four locations but backed out due to heavy security deployment.

The terrorists might be using cutting-edge communication equipment that does not require any SIM cards and enables them to communicate through short-range encrypted transmissions, experts said. They said it makes it extremely difficult to intercept their communication. They also reportedly used satellite phones to avoid detection. Sources said that the terrorists planned that three of them would open fire on tourists, the fourth would stay hidden to provide backup if needed. The terrorists reportedly asked tourists about their religion before shooting them at close range. In one bone-chilling incident, a terrorist shot dead a woman’s husband and told her that he was sparing her life so she could convey their message to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.