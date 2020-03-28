Painter and architect Satish Gujral dies at 94

Renowned architect and painter Satish Gujral passed away on Thursday at the age of 94.

Born in Jhelum in pre-partition Punjab, Gujral was the brother of the late Prime Minister IK Gujral and was awarded India's second-highest civilian honour, the Padma Vibhushan, in 1999. Gujral was born in Jhelum, Pakistan in 1925.

He designed the Belgium Embassy in New Delhi that was selected by the international forum of architects as one of the thousand best-built buildings in the 20th century around the world.