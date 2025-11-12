PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline: Link Before 31 December 2025 to Keep Your PAN Active

The government has said that everyone must link their PAN card with Aadhaar before 31 December 2025.

If you don’t do it on time, your PAN card will stop working.

This rule is for people who got their PAN using Aadhaar before 1 October 2024.

For others, the deadline ended on 30 June 2023.

If You Don’t Link PAN

If your PAN is inactive, you will face problems like:

You cannot file Income Tax Returns (ITR).

Your tax refund may get delayed or not come at all.

You will have to pay higher TDS (20%) on fixed deposits.

You cannot open bank or demat accounts.

You may have trouble getting debit or credit cards.

You cannot apply for loans.

You cannot deposit or withdraw more than ₹50,000.

You may face issues paying insurance premiums.

Why It Matters

PAN and Aadhaar are important for tax, banking, and money transactions.

If they are not linked, many of your financial activities will stop.

Important dates:

Last date: 31 December 2025

After deadline: PAN will become inactive

Effect: Problems in banking, tax filing, and loans