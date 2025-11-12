  1. Home
  2. News
  3. National
News

PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline: Link Before 31 December 2025 to Keep Your PAN Active

  • Created On:  12 Nov 2025 6:03 PM IST
PAN-Aadhaar Linking Deadline: Link Before 31 December 2025 to Keep Your PAN Active
X
The last date to link PAN with Aadhaar is 31 December 2025. If not linked, your PAN card will become inactive, affecting tax filing, banking, and loan applications. Link now to avoid problems.

The government has said that everyone must link their PAN card with Aadhaar before 31 December 2025.

If you don’t do it on time, your PAN card will stop working.

This rule is for people who got their PAN using Aadhaar before 1 October 2024.

For others, the deadline ended on 30 June 2023.

If You Don’t Link PAN

If your PAN is inactive, you will face problems like:

You cannot file Income Tax Returns (ITR).

Your tax refund may get delayed or not come at all.

You will have to pay higher TDS (20%) on fixed deposits.

You cannot open bank or demat accounts.

You may have trouble getting debit or credit cards.

You cannot apply for loans.

You cannot deposit or withdraw more than ₹50,000.

You may face issues paying insurance premiums.

Why It Matters

PAN and Aadhaar are important for tax, banking, and money transactions.

If they are not linked, many of your financial activities will stop.

Important dates:

Last date: 31 December 2025

After deadline: PAN will become inactive

Effect: Problems in banking, tax filing, and loans

Tags

PAN Aadhaar linkPAN Aadhaar last datelink PAN with AadhaarPAN inactivePAN Aadhaar deadline 2025income tax PAN updatePAN card linkingAadhaar updatetax filing PANbanking issues PAN

Crime

More

More Update

Trending News

More

Latest News

More

Yamaha XSR 155 Launched in India at ₹1.49 Lakh | Rivals Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin

Yamaha has launched the XSR 155 in India at ₹1.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The retro-style bike takes on the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin.

Yamaha XSR 155 Launched in India at ₹1.49 Lakh | Rivals Hunter 350 and TVS Ronin

National News

More
Share it
X