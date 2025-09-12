Live
- ‘Digital Detox Centres’ in Khammam forests soon
- Microsoft and OpenAI Strike New Agreement as Startup Eyes IPO Path
- Ongoing plight for urea: Desperate farmers queue up for hours
- HC protects Aishwarya’s personality rights
- Delhi govt seeks assistance from Haryana to pump out floodwater
- Yamuna water level drops below warning mark
- Delhi to open 101 Ayushman Mandirs, 5 hospital blocks
- SC to hear actor Kangana’s plea for quashing defamation case
- Traffic congestion hits passengers & commuters hard at Kurnool bus stand
- Command Control Room for Baba centenary celebrations inaugurated
Panchayat-level BJD leaders join BJP
Jajpur: A day after a former Rajya Sabha member and an ex-minister quit BJD and formed a separate platform in Rayagada, nearly 70 panchayati raj...
Jajpur: A day after a former Rajya Sabha member and an ex-minister quit BJD and formed a separate platform in Rayagada, nearly 70 panchayati raj institution-level leaders in Jajpur district on Wednesday joined the BJP in the presence of its State president Manmohan Samal.
The Dharmasala unit of the Opposition BJD has received a major jolt as most of the party’s grassroot level members changed their political affiliations. These Sarpanches and Panchayat Samiti members are among those who switched allegiance from the BJD to the BJP in connection with the no-trust motion against the Dharmasala block BJD chairperson Pravat Kumar Balabantray.
Pravat Balabantaray resigned from the post of chairperson of the Dharmasala block panchayat samiti on August 20, two days before the scheduled voting on a no-confidence motion against him. He is the brother of former Dharmasala MLA Pranab Balabantray.
“We were diehard supporters of Pranab Balabantray. But he could not keep any relation with us after he lost the last election. As a result, we decided to join the BJP in the interest of the people who elected us,” said Rabindranath Sethy, Sarpanch of Gadamadhupur gram panchayat of Dharmasala block.
Dharmasala block, once considered a BJD bastion, has set a new trend in the district by staging a coup against Pranab Balabantray alias Jitu, a key BJD face. Exodus of such a large number of BJD workers to the saffron fold is an indication of diminishing power of the BJD in the Dharmasala constituency.
State BJP president Samal assured the defectors that what Naveen Patnaik-led BJD could not give them in 24 years, the BJP will provide them to the people. He also told the gathering that he had come to express thanks to the people of Jajpur for electing BJP candidates in four Assembly and one Lok Sabha seats.