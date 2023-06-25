Panchayat polls: Abhishek Banerjee to kick-off campaign from Tuesday

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress' national General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee will kick-start campaign for the July 8 panchayat elections in West Bengal on June 27 by addressing two rallies in Nadia district.

Abhishek Banerjee will kick-off his campaign a day after Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee begins her own campaign schedule from Cooch Behar on Monday.

Trinamool insiders said that as per the schedule fixed so far, Abhishek Banerjee will address rallies in different districts from June 27 to July 5. The rallies to be attended by him will be mainly restricted to south Bengal districts, party insiders said, adding that a couple of north Bengal districts might be added to the schedule at a later stage.

It is learnt that besides addressing the rallies, Abhishek Banerjee is also scheduled to hold organisational meetings.

“There is a possibility of Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee jointly addressing some rallies. The main districts to be covered by Abhishek Banerjee include Nadia, Murshidabad, Hooghly, Birbhum, Alipurduar and North Dinajpur,” said a senior Trinamool leader who did not wish to be named.