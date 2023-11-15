  • Menu
Panel moots 6-month jail for food adulteration
New Delhi: A parliamentary panel has recommended a minimum imprisonment of six months for those selling adulterated food or drinks along with a minimum fine of Rs 25,000. In view of the serious health issues that can result from the consumption of adulterated food, the punishment provided for the offenders under this clause is inadequate, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs headed by BJP MP Brij Lal said.

“The committee recommends that a minimum punishment of six months be provided for the offence under this clause along with a minimum fine of Rs 25,000,” it said. Referring to the sale of noxious food or drinks, the panel said the offence has the potential to affect the public at large and that the punishment provided for the offenders under this clause is also inadequate.

