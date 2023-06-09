Panic Caused By Fire On The Durg-Puri Express In Odisha

There was panic among the passengers on Thursday as a small fire broke out inside a Durg Puri Express carriage in the Naupada district of Odisha.The East Coast Railway authorities verified that there were no casualties or injuries as a result of the incident.

The brake pads caught fire due to friction and insufficient brake release, according to an explanation provided by the ECoR in a statement released the same day. The brake pads were the only thing on fire. Nothing was harmed.

According to the report, on Thursday evening as the train arrived at the Khariar Road stop, smoke could be seen coming from the B3 coach. The train left the station at 11 p.m. after the railway authorities fixed the issue in less than an hour.

When smoke was spotted, a large number of people ran out of the train, sparking panic among many more. The tragedy occurred just days after one of the worst train accidents in country history occurred in Balasore district of Odisha, claiming 288 lives and injuring over 1,100 more.

Meanwhile, a goods train, the Shalimar-Chennai Central Coromandel Express, and the Bengaluru-Howrah Superfast Express were all involved in the collision.