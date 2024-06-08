Live
- Lychee Seeds: Edible with Caution
- Padala Suhaas of Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) from Nellore becomes a top scorer in NEET UG 2024, scoring 715 marks and securing AIR 162
- CARE Hospitals, Hitec City Organizes Awareness Walkathon with Brain tumour survivors
- Indo Pacific Geo Intelligence Forum 2024 to Begin on June 11
- Tauseef Ahmed Lone animal rescuer
- Rahul Gandhi’s two Yatras failed to make any impact in MP
- T20 World Cup: Pakistan have no time to waste, their game against India has just got bigger, says Gayle
- MahaYuti will sweep Assembly polls as MVA's false narratives won't work again: Fadnavis
- SIT takes Prajwal Revanna to his home in Holenarasipur for spot inspection
- 74 children take Metro ride in Bengal ahead of Child Protection Day
Just In
Pappu Yadav blames Tejashwi for INDIA bloc's defeat in Bihar
Newly elected Independent MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, blamed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for the defeat of the ‘INDI Alliance’ in Bihar.
Patna:Newly elected Independent MP from Purnea, Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, blamed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for the defeat of the ‘INDI Alliance’ in Bihar., Rajesh Ranjan alias Pappu Yadav, blamed RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav for the defeat of the ‘INDI Alliance’ in Bihar.
Pappu Yadav further said due to the arrogance of Tejashwi Yadav, the 'INDI Alliance' suffered a loss in Bihar and Rahul Gandhi could not become the Prime Minister.
“We had already said that we will not get more than 230 seats. If Tejashwi Yadav had not behaved arrogantly during the election, INDI Alliance would get more than 25 seats in Bihar. The state has suffered this fate due to Tejashwi's arrogance. If you are dreaming of becoming the Chief Minister, then you should have a big heart,” Pappu Yadav said while interacting with the media persons in Muzaffarpur.
He said that so many seats were lost in Bihar because of one person.
“We lost even those seats on which the INDI alliance candidates were winning. Because of him, the INDI alliance lost the Siwan seat. If Kanhaiya Kumar had been given a ticket in Begusarai, he would have probably won from there. Wherever NDA candidates have won, their winning margin was very small.”
Pappu Yadav said that Rahul Gandhi could not become the Prime Minister because of Bihar and Delhi (INDIA bloc’s poor performance in both states). “If the leaders of the INDI alliance had not shown their arrogance, Rahul Gandhi would have been the Prime Minister today,” he added.
On Bihar CM Nitish Kumar touching the feat of PM Narendra Modi during the NDA meeting in Delhi, Pappu Yadav said that this is not surprising.