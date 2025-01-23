Parakram Diwas 2025: Celebrating Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti, also known as Parakram Diwas or the Day of Valour, is observed every year in India to honor the life and legacy of the great freedom fighter, Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

This important day celebrates his immense contributions and leadership in the struggle for India’s independence, focusing on his bravery and determination during difficult times.

Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025: Date and History

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose was born on January 23, 1897, in Cuttack, Odisha. He joined the freedom movement in 1921 and later became the president of the Indian National Congress in 1938. His efforts to achieve independence through various means were significant.

In 2021, the Indian government officially declared January 23 as Parakram Diwas to honor his contribution to India’s freedom. In 2025, the day will be observed on Thursday, January 23, marking his 128th birth anniversary.

Significance and Celebration of Subhas Chandra Bose Jayanti 2025

Parakram Diwas is a day to inspire patriotism, especially among the youth, by remembering Netaji’s sacrifices and his courage. The day is a public holiday in states like West Bengal, Tripura, Jharkhand, Assam, and Odisha, and is celebrated with various events across India, including parades and special programs.

In 2025, a major celebration will take place at Barabati Fort in Cuttack, Netaji’s birthplace, from January 23-25. The event will be inaugurated by Odisha’s Chief Minister, Shri Mohan Charan Majhi, to honor his legacy.