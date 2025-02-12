'Pariksha Pe Charcha': Experts set to discuss role of technology, gadgets during exams

New Delhi: As Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship programme 'Pariksha Pe Charcha’ gains momentum across the country, industry experts are set to discuss the role of technology and gadgets, which are some of the biggest dilemmas faced by students, parents and teachers alike, especially during exams.

In an upcoming ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ episode, to be aired on Thursday, Edelweiss Mutual Fund MD and CEO Radhika Gupta and technology expert Gaurav Chaudhary are set to guide students on technology, time management and how to use tech as their study partner.

“Technology… the role of gadgets during exams … more screen time among students… These are some of the biggest dilemmas students, parents and teachers face,” PM Modi said in a post on X social media platform.

“Tomorrow, 13th February, we have @TechnicalGuruji and @iRadhikaGupta discuss these aspects during a ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ episode. Do watch,” the Prime Minister added.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting also posted on X about the upcoming episode on the role of technology and gadgets during exams.

“Tune in for this Tech and AI edition of #PPC2025 on 13th February at 10 AM,” posted the Ministry.

Prime Minister Modi launched the eighth edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' on February 10 in Delhi, interacting with students at Sunder Nursery during the first episode.

During ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2025’, PM Modi emphasised that technology is a powerful tool for learning, and students should harness it effectively rather than get distracted by it. He advised students not to run from technology but to use it wisely to enhance their exam preparation.

“Technology can be your best study companion if used with discipline. Make it work for you, not against you,” said the Prime Minister, urging students to set limits on unnecessary screen time and focus on meaningful digital engagement that contributes to their academic growth.