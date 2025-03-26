Live
Parl passes Bill to replace Boiler Act
New Delhi: The Lok Sabha on Tuesday passed a bill to provide for the regulation of boilers, safety of life and property of persons from the danger of explosions of steam-boilers and uniformity in registration.
The Boilers Bill, 2024, seeks to repeal the century-old Boilers Act, 1923. The bill was passed by the RS in December last year. Now it will be sent for assent of the President.
The bill, which has provisions to ensure the safety of persons working inside a boiler and promoting ease of doing business, was cleared in the Lower House by a voice vote.
