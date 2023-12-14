  • Menu
Parliament clears bill to repeal 76 obsolete laws

Parliament clears bill to repeal 76 obsolete laws
New Delhi: Parliament on Wednesday passed a bill to repeal 76 redundant and obsolete laws with the government saying the move is part of its continuing efforts to improve the ease of living and doing business. The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023 was cleared in the Rajya Sabha with a voice vote. The Lok Sabha had cleared the legislation on July 27 this year.

