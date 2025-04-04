Parliament passes Aircraft Objects Bill
Highlights
New Delhi: Parliament on Thursday approved the Protection of Interests in Aircraft Objects Bill, 2025 that will help boost the aircraft leasing industry in India, which is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets. The bill was passed by the Rajya Sabha on April 1. The Lok Sabha cleared the bill by voice vote on Thursday.
