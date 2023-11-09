Parliament's winter session is set to commence on December 4

New Delhi: The winter session of Parliament will begin on December 4 and last until December 22. This information was provided by Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi on Thursday (November 9).

Prahlad Joshi stated that there would be 15 meetings during the winter session, which will span from December 4 to December 22. Legislative issues and other topics are expected to be discussed at the session with Amrit Kaal.

There is a possibility of discussion of the bill on the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners. This bill includes a provision that would elevate the position of Chief Election Commissioner and Election Commissioners to that of Cabinet Secretary. They currently have the same status as a Supreme Court judge. In this regard, the opposition parties argue that the bill is an attempt by the government to seize control over these institutions.

https://x.com/JoshiPralhad/status/1722590861333319681?s=20

Notably, the winter session typically begins in the third week of November; however, it is assumed that this didn't happen owing to assembly elections in five states. This session will take place at a time when the results of the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Mizoram, and Telangana will have come on December 3.