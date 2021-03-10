Partial lockdown likely in Maharashtra: Many districts impose weekend curbs, night curfews

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government will hold a review meeting within the next couple of days to decide its next steps to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the State amid speculation that a fresh lockdown could be imposed

While there is no proposal to impose any State-wide restrictions on movement of people at present, sources said the government is weighing all its options because of the rapid rise in cases, and the future course of action will be decided at the review meeting. Officials aware of the developments said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is also likely to address the people of the state in the next two-three days. A lockdown between March 13 and 31 was declared on Monday in 11 hotspots in Thane city by the civic administration, officials said. The order, issued by Thane Municipal Commissioner Vipin Sharma, said the decision was taken due to rise in Covid-19 cases in these areas in the past few days.

Meanwhile, Mumbai's guardian minister Aslam Shaikh said that people are being fined for violating Covid-19 protocols and decision on lockdown will be taken as and when needed.

"Local authorities have been empowered to take decision on lockdown as and when necessary. If numbers continue to rise the same way, then there is a possibility of night clubs being closed down first in the city. We cannot deny the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown if this continues."

"We are fining people for not wearing masks. We may have to shut places like beaches and Gateway where people gather in the evenings. People need to take precautions," he said.

However, Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said the BMC has no proposal on lockdown so far. "We are going to have a meeting. But there is no proposal in front of us for this. Not on agenda too," he said.

In a slight respite for the administration, the number of fresh cases in the State dipped to 8744 on Monday, the Health department said, after recording over 10,000 new coronavirus cases for the last three days.