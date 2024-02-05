Live
Just In
Parts of Bihar likely to witness rain: MeT
Bihar MeT Department on Monday said that some parts of the state are likely to witness rain and lightning in the next 24 hours.
Patna: Bihar MeT Department on Monday said that some parts of the state are likely to witness rain and lightning in the next 24 hours.
The Met Department has issued the alert for following 25 districts: East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Sitamarhi, Sheohar, Madhubani, Muzaffarpur, Darbhanga, Saran, Vaishali, Samastipur, Baxar, Bhojpur, Begusarai, Arwal, Jahanabad, Nalanda, Sheikhpura, Lakhisarai, Kaimur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, Gaya and Nawada.
“People should avoid taking shelters under the trees and houses made of clay especially in the rural areas. Also, stay away from the electric poles. The farmers should go into the agricultural field only when the weather gets normalized,” the MeT posted on X.
The MeT said that in the last 24 hours, the temperature has dipped in 11 cities across the state.
“Gaya was coldest with a minimum temperature of 7.6 degree Celsius while Patna recorded 10.3 degree Celsius minimum temperature,” the MeT said.